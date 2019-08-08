Thomas K. Beland CLARENDON — Thomas K. Beland was wrapped in the loving arms of Jesus on August 6, 2019, surrounded by his family and close friends after his short battle with esophageal cancer. Tom was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on October 13, 1957 to Joseph and Eleanor Beland. He was predeceased by his father, Joseph in 1988. He spent his childhood in Gibbsboro, NJ, getting into mischief with his two brothers and buddies in his neighborhood. He graduated from Eastern Regional High School in 1976, and Allegany College of Maryland with a degree in Forest Technology in 1982 where he met the love of his life, Kathy. They were married in Maryland in 1984, relocating to Vermont in 1986, eventually building their home in Clarendon, where they raised their two children, Erin and Joey. Tom was a talented woodworker, able to see the potential of renovating a problem into something beautiful. He loved his family and was so happy that they were all doing well, and “living the dream”! Tom especially loved being PePaw to Hannah and Gabe, playing on the floor or in the yard and cuddling up with them. Tom worked at Cortina Inn for 15 years, briefly at Fed Ex and the Inn of Six Mountains. In his creative spirit, Vermont Birdhouses Unlimited was born, building “the hottest real estate in Vermont,” for our feathered friends. He was employed for the past 15 years as the Chief of Operations at the College of St. Joseph, seven of those with his trusty canine sidekick, Cooper. Many would have seen him travelling the aisles of Home Depot, with Cooper on the cart, shopping for supplies. He could troubleshoot and fix just about anything, but if he couldn’t, would fake it really well! Many shared the benefit of visiting “Tom’s Garage”, and his help and direction on home projects, big or small. Tom had a quirky sense of humor, great smile, and a variety of faces and antics that would make you laugh out loud. His loud presence always filled a room, just like his desire to have as many speakers as possible in his house, to blast music when Kathy was away. He always liked to go BIG when it came to Christmas, with a 20 foot tree in the house, complete with at least 4,000 lights, and 1,000 ornaments. Surviving are his wife, Kathy (Young) Beland of Clarendon; his mother, Eleanor Beland Cassidy of Mechanicsburg, PA; a daughter, Erin Perry and husband, William; a son, Joseph Beland and fiance, Tracey Hilker; two brothers, Richard Beland and wife, Claudia, and Michael Beland; sister-in-laws Helen Widdowson and husband Doug, and Barbie Denk and husband Bill; father-in-law, Theodore Young; two grandchildren, Hannah and Gabriel Perry; seven nieces and nephews, one great niece and nephew and one on the way; and countless friends whom he considered family.
