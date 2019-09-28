Thomas Kimo Byrne NORTH CLARENDON — Thomas Kimo Byrne, 47, of North Clarendon, died Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 24, 2019, at his home, after a brave battle with cancer. He was born in Kahuku, Hawaii, June 16, 1972, the son of Thomas and Margaret (Robertson) Byrne. Thomas was a 1990 graduate of Division Avenue High School and trained for ski patrol at Pinkham Notch, NH. On Aug. 26, 1998, he married Jennifer (Thomas) Byrne, his partner for over 30 years. Thomas was a skilled carpenter for many years, a member of the Killington Ski Patrol, a coach and someone you could always count on. Surviving are his wife, Jennifer, of North Clarendon; his son, Thomas James Byrne, of Tampa, FL; a daughter, Alaina Marie Byrne, of North Clarendon; his father, of Levittown, NY; a sister, Lauren Fitzsimmons and husband John and their children Keira and Ryan, of Hicksville, NY. He will be greatly missed by his sisters-in-law Kerri Varela and Tara Maiorano, both of Levittown, their spouses and children. He was predeceased by his mother and by his brother, Bryan Byrne. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Franklin Conference Center, 1 Scale Ave., Rutland, and also at Gilgo Beach on Long Island on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. “Until we find each other again.”
