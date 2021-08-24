Thomas L. Christian ORWELL — The graveside service for Thomas Lee Christian, 81, who died April 10, 2020, was held Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Mountain View Cemetery in Orwell. Independence Masonic Lodge #10 of Orwell services were led by Worship Master Doug Atwood. Castleton American Legion Post #50 accorded military honors, led by Past Department Commander Royal Sheeley, who presented the American flag to the widow. Chaplain Ben Boss delivered the Legionaries service. A reception followed at the family home. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
