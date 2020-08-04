Thomas L. Marrone PLYMOUTH — Thomas L. Marrone, 77, died unexpectedly July 27, 2020, at Echo Lake. He was born June 6, 1943, in Bethpage, New York, the son of Thomas D. and Marian "Maggi" Marrone. He graduated from Pleasantville High School in Armonk, New York, then received his bachelor's degree in Marketing from Bridgeport University. Mr. Marrone was in the Air National Guard in White Plains, New York. He worked in sales in New York, Vermont and New Hampshire. He was employed at Green Mountain Industries (later Rutland Industries). He was a member of Green Mountain Fly Tyers, Plymouth Volunteer Fire Department, and led the initial recycling effort in Plymouth. Mr. Marrone enjoyed coaching boys tennis at Woodstock Union High School, driving fellow American Legion members in the Woodstock Memorial Day parades and making maple syrup. Survivors include his wife of nearly 46 years; daughter, Melissa Perrino; grandsons; and several cousins. The private graveside service took place July 31, officiated by Gwen Groff. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Black River Independent School (blackriveris.org); or Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society, P.O. Box 702. Brownsville, VT 05037. For online condolences, visit cabotfh.com.
