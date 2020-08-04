Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 40 to 60 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.