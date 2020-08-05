Thomas L. Marrone PLYMOUTH - Thomas L. Marrone, 77, passed away unexpectedly in the peaceful waters of Echo Lake on 7/27/20, while on an outing with his wife, Margo, and grandsons. He was born in Bethpage, NY to Thomas D and Marian (Maggi) Marrone on 6/6/43. In his teens they moved to Armonk, NY and he graduated from Pleasantville High School, then received his Bachelors degree in Marketing from the University of Bridgeport. Tom was part of the Air National Guard in White Plains, NY. He worked in sales for various companies in NY and later in VT and NH. He was employed at Green Mountain Industries (later Rutland Industries), which enabled the 1978 move to the ski house he built in his beloved VT. He was a member of the Green Mountain Fly Tyers, led the initial recycling effort in Plymouth, enjoyed coaching boys tennis at Woodstock Union High School, taught skiing at Round Top and the Killington Junior Program, and was a long-time member of the Plymouth Volunteer Fire Department. He loved driving fellow American Legion members in the Woodstock Memorial Day parades. He took great pride in his family and loved to have family and friends help with making maple syrup each year. Laid back, fun-loving and kind, he accepted others easily and had many wonderful friendships that he cherished. In light of COVID-19, Gwen Groff led a small graveside service for immediate family on 7/31, including a last call salute by the Plymouth Fire Dept. As his church family, the congregation of Bethany Mennonite Church provided flowers and beautiful music. Surviving are his wife of nearly 46 years, daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Chris Perrino, and grandsons, Owen and Landon, and several beloved cousins. There have been so many expressions of affection and warm memories shared, that have been a wonderful tribute and great comfort. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Black River Independent School (blackriveris.org) for bettering local educational opportunities for children or to Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society, P.O. Box 702 Brownsville, VT 05037, on whose board he served for many years. An on line guest book can be found at cabotfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.