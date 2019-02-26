Thomas L. Martin rites FAIR HAVEN — The memorial service for Thomas L. Martin, 34, who died Feb. 16, 2019, was held Saturday, Feb. 23, at Durfee Funeral Home. The Rev. Robert Noble, pastor of Castleton Federated Church, officiated. Words of remembrance were by Norm and Luke Vadnais. A celebration of his life followed at Bomoseen Lodge. Burial will be at a later date in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Nature Conservancy in Vermont, 575 Stone Cutters Way, Montpelier, VT 05060, or call (802) 229-4425, x117.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.