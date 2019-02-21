Thomas L. Martin FAIR HAVEN — Thomas L. Martin, 34, died Feb. 16, 2019, in Fair Haven. He was born July 16, 1984, to Denny and Mary Martin, and graduated from Fair Haven Union High School, class of 2003. Tom loved to hunt, fish, the great outdoors and any adventure that included family and friends. He was an amazing roofer and put his heart and soul into everything he did. Tom leaves behind his mom, dad; brother Jeff; fiancée Jillian Nichols; family Lane and Sheri Nichols, Lane Jr., Amanda, Nate, Carter and Gavin Freund; furry family members Cooper and Bootsie; several aunts, uncles, cousins; and many close friends. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at the Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven. A Celebration of Life gathering will follow at the Bomoseen Lodge on Route 30. Burial will be at a later date in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to protect a place Tom loved, Tim’s Trail at Bald Mountain in West Haven. Contributions may be sent to The Nature Conservancy in Vermont, 575 Stone Cutters Way, Montpelier, VT 05060, or call 802.229.4425, x117. Please include a note that your gift is in memory of Tom Martin.
