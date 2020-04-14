Thomas Lee Christian ORWELL — Thomas Lee Christian, 81, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Mr. Christian was born in Rutland on April 25, 1938. He was the son of Leo and Virginia (Fortier) Christian. He grew up in Orwell, where he received his early education and graduated from Brandon High School, Class of 1956. He was a lifelong Orwell resident. In his earlier years he worked for the State of Vermont building dams in Addison. He drove a milk truck for Ken Macfarlane for several years. He has been a truck driver for over 36 years. He had driven a milk truck for Cumberland Farms for many years and retired from Carris Reels following more than 24 years of service. Following retirement, he did custom cutting for Team Woods Farm in Shoreham. He belonged to Independence Masonic Lodge F. & A.M. in Orwell, where he had served past master. He was an active member of Cairo Shrine in Rutland, where he had been a member of the Mini Cars Patrol and the Court Jesters. He had served in the Vermont Army National Guard, and was a member and past commander of Castleton American Legion Post #50. Surviving is his wife, Cynthia (Severy) Christian of Orwell, who he married in Brandon on June 13, 1959; a daughter, Julie Christian of West Lebanon, New Hampsire; three sons; Michael Christian and his wife Shelley; and Brian Christian and his partner, Debbie Bashaw, all of Orwell; and Todd Christian and his wife Heather of Bomoseen; two sisters, Barbara Blair of Orwell; and Ruth Nichols of Rutland; three grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him. He was predeceased by his parents. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place, at a later date, in the family lot, at Mountain View Cemetery in Orwell. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory to: Orwell First Response Squad or the Orwell Volunteer Fire Department. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.