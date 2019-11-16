Thomas M. Dowling MENDON — Thomas M. Dowling, 74, of Mendon, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in the loving presence of his family. He was born on Feb. 5, 1945, in Las Vegas, Nevada, the son of Joseph P. Dowling and Sadie (Klein) Dowling. Tom graduated from Dowling High School in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1962, St. Ambrose College (University) in 1966 with a Bachelor of Arts degree, and the University of Notre Dame with a Doctorate in Juris Prudence in 1969. He became a Certified Public Accountant in Illinois in 1972 and in Vermont in 1975. On Aug. 29, 1970, he was married to Maureen O’Brien in Burlington. Tom was employed by Arthur Young and Co. (aka Ernst & Young) from 1969 to 1975 and resided in Chicago. Tom and Maureen moved to Rutland in 1975 when he began practicing law at Ryan, Smith and Carbine after being admitted to the Vermont Bar Association that year. He specialized in General Civil Practice, Corporate, Banking, Insurance, Public Utility, Real Estate and Environmental, Probate and Estate Planning, Tax, Bankruptcy and Commercial Law, Health Care Law, and Nonprofit Organizations and Charitable Giving. He was a partner at the firm at the time of his death. Mr. Dowling’s professional associations and memberships included the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Vermont Society of Certified Public Accountants, Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel, the American Judicature Society (life member), the American Health Lawyers Association, American Bar Association, Vermont Bar Association and the Rutland County Bar Association. Tom was very involved in the Rutland community where he and Maureen enjoyed bringing up their family. His involvement in Rutland included: Rutland Area ARC Board of Directors and treasurer (1976-1978); Sugar Maple Children’s Center Inc. Board of Directors (1978-1981); Rutland Lions Club Board of Directors (1988-1990); Rutland Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors (1979-1988), president 1981-1983); Greater Rutland Development Co. Board of Directors (1982-1985); Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors (1995-2002), president 1998-2000); College of St. Joseph Board of Directors (2004-present), chair (2007-2009); Vermont Business Roundtable member (1988-2012); Vermont Tax Seminar Inc. Board of Directors (1997-2014); and the Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice of the Southwest Region (2009-present). Tom received recognition for his work by receiving Martindale-Hubbell’s highest “AV” rating. He was recognized by the “Best Lawyers in America” in four categories: Corporate Law, Health Care Law, Tax Law and Trust and Estate Law. He had also been recognized in New England Super Lawyers and the Chambers USA Guide. Tom was honored as The Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce Business Leader of the Year in 2005. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Maureen O. Dowling, of Mendon; three daughters Colleen Kraus and husband Karl, of Basking Ridge, NJ, Laura Dowling, of Austin, TX, Tricia Hebert and husband Mark, of Guilford, NH; and one son, Brian Dowling and wife Asal, of Dubai, UAE. Tom had four granddaughters Shannon Kraus, Sheridan Kraus, Vivienne Hebert and Alma Dowling. He also leaves three sisters Sr. Mary Kay Dowling, of Chicago, IL, Jean Dols and husband Stephen and Janet Ehlinger and husband Steven, all of Houston, TX; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, James Dowling; and his parents Joseph and Sadie Dowling. Tom was a very generous man and pure of heart. He loved being of service to others, both in his extended family and in the Rutland community. He loved his family and together, they went on many wonderful trips which he researched and made the experiences real adventures. His children always sought his counsel as they grew up. They respected his opinion and strove to do better in their pursuit of their careers, due to him. Tom always took great interest in what they were doing and thinking. Tom was raised by very dedicated parents who instilled the strong values that Tom lived by for his whole life. He was a very caring husband, father, brother and son. He will be very much missed by all who knew and loved him. Donations in Tom’s memory may be made to either Vermont VNA and Hospice; Christ the King School; Foley Cancer Center; or MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Church in Rutland, immediately followed by a celebration of Tom’s life at Southside Steakhouse.
