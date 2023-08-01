Thomas M. French EAST WALLINGFORD — A graveside service for Thomas McGowan French, 80, of East Wallingford, VT who passed away on February 25th, 2023. Will be held at 11am Saturday August 5, 2023 in Calvary Cemetery with military honors. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
