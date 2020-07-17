Thomas M. Martin ENOSBURG — Thomas M. Martin, 75, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at UVM Medical Center in Burlington. Born May 9, 1945, in Middlebury, he was the son of Thomas W. and Shirley (Atwood) Martin. He graduated in 1963 from Otter Valley Union High School in Brandon. Mr. Martin enlisted in the Army National Guard and served six years. He first married Beverly Clark June 2, 1968, and later, Lynn McMorrow Oct. 6, 1990. He graduated in 1970 from Castleton State College with a BS in Fine Arts. Mr. Martin was employed by the State of Vermont first in social services and then with the Department of Corrections, retiring in 2007. He enjoyed painting in acrylics, using puns, crossword puzzles, brewing beer and wine, as well as reading, politics and music, especially old country and western singers. Survivors include his wife of Enosburgh; two sons, Daniel Martin of Middlesex, Joshua Martin of St. Albans; three brothers, Francis “Bub” Martin of Manning, South Carolina, Daniel Martin of Jonesville, Patrick Martin of Rutland; a nephew and six nieces. He was predeceased by a stepdaughter, Yvonne Griswold, and a niece. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Enosburg Veterinary Care, P.O. Box 236, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450. For online condolences, visit www.gossfs.com.
