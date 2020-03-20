Thomas McCullough PROCTOR — Thomas McCullough, 58, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Thomas was born on Jan. 8, 1962, in Proctor, Vermont, son of Burton H. McCullough Sr. and Shirley A. (Foley) McCullough. Tom was a graduate of Proctor High School. He grew up working on his family dairy farm in Proctor. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, snowmobiling, painting, and raising chickens, rabbits, ducks and geese. He also loved his scratch-off tickets. He loved the ocean and enjoyed many summer vacations with his family in Maine. He also spent a few summers with his family at his aunt and uncle's camp. Tom always looked forward to going to J.R.'s Eatery in Pittsford for breakfast or lunch, going to the Village Snack Bar for ice cream, and listening to Music in the Park in Rutland. He is survived by his mother, Shirley A. (Foley) McCullough, who cared for him for over 58 years; two sisters, Janet (McCullough) Biro and husband Ronald of Standish, Maine, and Sheryl (McCullough) Manfredi and husband Robert of Rutland; one brother, Burton H. McCullough Jr. and wife Rita of Proctor; his nephew, several nieces, great-nieces and -nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Burton H. McCullough Sr., in 2011; and family friend, Ralph Sweet, on March 10. Arrangements are under the direction of Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford, Vermont. Visiting hours and funeral service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, 80 Belden Road, Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.