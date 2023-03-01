Thomas McGowan French RUTLAND — Thomas McGowan French, 80, of East Wallingford, VT passed away peacefully on February 25th, 2023. Tom was born on November 17th, 1942, to Donald “Happy” McGowan French and Kitty French née Baker in Bay City, Michigan. Tom is survived by three children with his former wife, Judith Ann Chaffee; Patrick French originally of East Wallingford, Laura French and her husband Jeremy Turner of Unity, NH, and Megan and her husband Will Dudley of Rutland. Tom also leaves his grandsons, sons of Patrick, Finnigan and Taddeus French of whom he was very proud. He is also survived by his sisters, Donna Fuller and her husband Larry of Rutland, Suzanne Crosby of Danby, and Debra Bromley and her husband Tom of Wells. Tom also leaves many nieces and nephews who adored their "Uncle Tommy". Tom was predeceased by his parents and his brother-in-law, Elbert Crosby. Early in Tom’s life, Happy and Kitty returned to the Rutland area, settling in Wallingford. Tom graduated from Wallingford High School in 1961, where he was a popular and talented member of the baseball and basketball teams. Tom joined the Marine Corps in 1963 and served honorably in the Vietnam War where he was a respected leader and awarded the Purple Heart. After leaving the service, Tom worked in real estate and became a well-known appraiser in and around the Rutland County area. After moving to East Wallingford in 1976 and raising his family there, Tom went on to become a well-loved pillar of the community, eventually earning the sobriquet “Mayor of Sugar Hill”. Many will have joined Tom in his passion for cross-country skiing, in and around the Green Mountain National Forest, sharing glasses of wine and bowls of stew over the years at the camp he co-owned with family friends. In addition to the ski trails for which he was famous, Tom was known as a true friend to all and an avid storyteller. He also served many years as a justice of the peace for the Town of Wallingford and, though lesser known, was an accomplished beekeeper and gardener. In February 2010, Tom suffered a severe stroke which, despite the significant impact to his health, he persevered through with an uncommon strength and positive attitude, thanks in large part to a very active circle of family and friends. Toms’ family will forever be grateful for the abundant love and support he received, allowing him to get out and spend many hours traveling the roads of Vermont looking to catch up with friends, share a beer and a bite to eat, and grace all he saw with his warm smile and twinkling blue eyes. Though there are too many wonderful friends to thank individually, one stands out as Tom’s heart was won over in his later years by his devoted friend and companion, Andrea McCormack, who selflessly took him into her home and cared for him for many years following his stroke. Andy was always the person who could lift his spirits, even on the hardest days. Tom will be greatly missed by all; the world is a better place for having him in it. There will be a funeral service in Wallingford at St. Patrick’s church on Saturday, 4 March at 11am followed by a celebration of life and luncheon at the Victorian Inn ( 12-3pm). Please bring photos to place on Tom’s memory wall so we may share all of our favorite memories together. All are welcome! Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Tom’s name be made to your preferred charity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.