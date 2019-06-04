Thomas Michael Jaeger rites MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — The memorial service for Thomas Michael Jaeger, 47, of Great Falls, Virginia, and a summer resident of Middletown Springs, who died May 28, 2019, was held Saturday, June 1, at St. Anne's Catholic Church, Middletown Springs. The Rev. Matthew J. Rensch officiated. The organist and vocalist was Karen Moulder. The eulogy was by Christiana Jaeger. Burial was in Pleasant View Cemetery in Middletown Springs with Deacon Vincent J. Meyers offering the committal prayers. A reception followed at the Fair Haven Inn. A memorial service will be held in Virginia at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to National Association of Mental Illness (NAMI), P.O. Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297; St. Anne's Catholic Church, in care of Durfee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 86, Fair Haven, VT 05743; or Community Readiness and Support Group.
