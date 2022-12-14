Thomas Mitowski RUTLAND — Thomas “Tom” Mitowski, 65 passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, surrounded by family and friends. Throughout his brave battle with illnesses, Tom always remained upbeat, and was a positive light in all his loved ones’ lives. Tom was born in Rutland, VT on March 7, 1957, the son of Stanley and Edna (O’Byrn) Mitowski. He is survived by his wife Laura (Orr) Mitowski, and his daughter Kennedy Mitowski, of Rutland. Additional survivors include his brother, Michael Mitowski and wife Young, niece Kylie and nephew Colin of Portland, OR, sister Ann Marie (Mitowski) DeVillafane and husband Scott, nephew and godson Gabriel (great nephews, Ezra & Elias), nephew Kyle of Gardner, MA, brother Christopher Mitowski of Rutland, VT, brother Kevin Mitowski of Portland, OR and sister Mary Mitowski of Portland, OR. Tom also leaves behind an extended family of friends; Allison Bachmann of Ira, VT, Thomas Rodrigue of Rutland, VT, Tanner Tuthill of Rutland, VT, Lee Accavallo of Estero, Florida, Daren Alberico of Rutland, VT, and Patrick Delehanty of Rutland, VT. Tom attended Mount Saint Joseph Academy and graduated in 1975. From there, he went on to start his own landscaping business, until embarking on a career with the City of Rutland. Tom was employed by the City of Rutland as an operator mechanic, where he was a beloved coworker for 44 years before retiring in April of 2022. Tom had many friends in Rutland, and you could often run into him at his frequent hangout, “Price Chopper.” Tom enjoyed puttering around the house and always had a project to work on. He loved spending time with his grand-dogs Piper and Pennie. But most of all, Tom loved sitting in the garage he built drinking a beer with good friends. Tom was many things; he was a jack-of-all-trades, selfless, generous, kindhearted, hardworking, and much more. Above all, he was the proud father to his pride and joy, his daughter Kennedy. He was loved and appreciated by so many, and he will be greatly missed. A mass will be held at St. Peter`s Church in the spring. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford`s Funeral Home in Rutland. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Toms name to the Rutland Humane Society, the UVM Extension 4-H Program, or St. Jude Children`s Hospita
