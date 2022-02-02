Thomas P. Burney WALLINGFORD — Thomas Paul Burney, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, passed away at Rutland Regional Medical Center on Jan. 29, 2022, after a long battle with lung cancer. He will be missed by his loving family, wife of 54 years, Nancy Burney, three daughters, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Children – Pamela Ojala and husband John, Christine Carlson and husband Craig, Kimberly Tyminski and husband Lee. Grandchildren – Jacqueline Ojala, Nick Ojala, Joshua Carlson, Jonathan Carlson, Justin Carlson and Jacob Tyminski. Great-grandchildren – Alyssa Carlson, Jackson Carlson, Natalie Carlson and Aiden Carlson. Thomas was born in Proctor, Vermont, on Feb. 14, 1949, the 10th of 15 children born to the late Rollin and Frances Burney. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, David Burney, Russell Burney, Jonny Burney and Mike Burney; and sisters, Loraine Holland, Darleen Alger and Virginia Shelvey. He is survived by brothers, Rollin Burney Jr. and Norman Burney; and sisters, Shirley Razanouski, Carol Burney, Judy Bourn, Jean McGouey and Joan Melvin. He was employed at General Electric from 1973 and retired in 2002. He raised his family in Wallingford, Vermont. He was a member of the Wallingford Beagle Club where he raised champion beagles and successfully competed in many field trials. He loved the outdoors, including hunting, panning for gold and fishing with his grandsons. He regularly went to auctions and tag sales with childhood friend, Dick Duprey. He also enjoyed following local high school basketball teams and could be found in the stands at all of his grandson Nick Ojala’s games. He will forever be remembered for his fun-loving personality and generous, caring heart. Funeral services will be held at Christ the King Church followed by a celebration of life at the Boy’s Camp on Elfin Lake in Wallingford, Vermont, in the spring of 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
