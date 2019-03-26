Thomas P. Johnson Sr. RUTLAND — Thomas P. Johnson Sr., 73, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was born July 17, 1945, in Rutland, the son of Clifford L. and Matilda V. (Fagnant) Johnson. He attended local Rutland schools. Mr. Johnson served in the Vermont Army National Guard from 1962–1968. He married Beverly M. "Tina" (Peer) Oct. 21, 1978, in Rutland. For many years, he was employed by H.P. Hood Food Co. in many locations, including Burlington, Agawam, Massachusetts, and Clearwater, Florida, prior to returning to Rutland, when he went to work for Midway Restaurant as the chef for more than 35 years until his retirement. Mr. Johnson enjoyed playing golf, hunting and fishing. Survivors include his wife, of Rutland; daughters Lisa Forrest, of Brandon, Shannon Bludworth, of Florida; sons Robert Cioffi, of Rutland, Thomas Jr. and William Johnson, both of Fair Haven, Shawn Johnson, of Danby; siblings Rose Loso, Robert Johnson, both of Rutland; several grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by eight siblings Catherine Jackson, Betty Carabeau, Joseph Fagnant, Marie, Francis, James, John and Richard Johnson. Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.