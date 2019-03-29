Thomas P. Johnson Sr. rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Thomas P. Johnson Sr., 73, who died Saturday, March 23, 2019, was held Thursday, March 28, at Aldous Funeral Home. Pastor Erron Hubbell officiated. Honorary bearers were Amber and Evan LaValley, Austin Cioffi, Andy Notte, Thersea Jackson and Michelle Wyman. Burial will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
