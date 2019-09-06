Thomas P. Johnson RUTLAND — Thomas P. Johnson, 58, died Sept. 4, 2019, at his home. He was born June 5, 1961, in Rutland, the son of George and Flora (Morse) Johnson. He graduated from Rutland High School. Mr. Johnson married Susan Tilton July 19, 1996, in Rutland. He worked at Ponderosa Steakhouse and Ground Round Restaurant. He was a member of The Church at Rutland. Mr. Johnson was a fan of the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox. Survivors include his wife, of Rutland; and five brothers Mike, Dennis, Mark, Dale and Gene Johnson. He was predeceased by two brothers Gary and Ray Johnson. The funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 7, at The Church at Rutland, 67 Dorr Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
