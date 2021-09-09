Thomas P. Olsen BRANDON — The celebration of life for Thomas Peter Olsen who died Nov. 9th, 2020, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25th at Mae's Place located at 10 Park Street, Brandon, VT.
Updated: September 8, 2021 @ 11:58 pm
