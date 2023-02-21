Thomas Parker KILMARNOCK, VA / BRANDON, VT — Thomas Parker died peacefully in his sleep on February 11, 2023 while in the care of Hospice of VA. He was 96 years old, living a long and active life. Tom was born to Henry and Laura Rita (LaFrance) Parker in their home on January 20, 1927 in Forest Dale VT. He was the seventh of 8 children; 5 brothers: Bernard, Paul, Marvin, James, and Osborn (George), and 2 sisters: Madeline and Teresa. He attended school in Forest Dale and graduated from Brandon High School in 1946. He played baseball, was a member of 4H and worked on a farm during his school years. Growing up during the depression, he was a frugal man, who worked hard and saved for everything he owned. Tom married Arlene Lucille Davis on July 2, 1950. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1951 and served in the tank division during the Korean War. Upon his return from the military, he was employed by Central VT Public Service ( now Green MTN Power) as a lineman. Tom and Arlene adopted two children: Janine Marie and Roderick Thomas. He was an active member of the Moose Club. He enjoyed all outdoor activities including hunting and fishing; music and dancing; and scavenging a good dump site. He loved to pitch horseshoes. He retired to his log cabin in Sudbury, VT in 1988. Upon his retirement, he and Arlene traveled in their RV, until her death on January 24, 1993. Tom traveled alone until he married Lucile Mary Chamberland on August 3, 1996. Together they traveled and finally settled in Dade City Florida, until her death on February 20, 2014. Tom moved to Roseboro NC in January 2016 to live with his daughter and granddaughter. Together they moved to Wake VA in December 2019, to be closer to Sarah. He entered assisted living in November of 2021 due to declining mobility. Thomas is survived by his daughter: Janine Marie of Vermont, his sister: Teresa Curran of Colorado, his daughter-in-law: Susan Parker of Florida, 6 grandchildren: Christopher Parker, Jennifer Pabon (Rafael), Roderick Parker, Jr (Natasha), all of Florida, Joshua Parker-Moulton (Saddie) of Vermont, Sarah Parker-Moulton, and Nicole Moller both of Virginia; great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him. He was pre-deceased by his parents: Henry and Rita Parker, 5 brothers: Bernard, Paul, Marvin, James, and Osborn Parker; a sister: Madeline Meixell; his two wives: Arlene Davis and Lucile Chamberland; and his son: Roderick Parker. The graveside committal service and burial, with military honors will be held, at a later date, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Brandon. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers, may be made, in his memory to: Green Mountain Self Advocates, by check to: 2 Prospect Street #6, Montpelier, VT 05602 or online at www.gmsavt.org.
