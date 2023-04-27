Thomas Parker BRANDON — The graveside committal service and burial with military honors for Thomas Parker, 96 who passed away February 11, 2023 will be held on Saturday April 29, 2023 at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Cemetery, Brandon. Fr. Maurice Moreau, OFM Cap.Pastor, Our Lady of Good Help will officiate. Military honors will be provided by the Brandon American Legion Post #55. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home, Brandon.
