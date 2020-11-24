Thomas Peter Olsen BRANDON — Thomas Peter Olsen, 60, died Nov. 10, 2020, in Seattle, Washington. He was born June 4, 1960, in Elizabeth, New Jersey, the son of Edward and Marie (Hellmann) Olsen. He graduated in 1978 from Otter Valley Union High School. Following graduation, Mr. Olsen served in the U.S. Navy in Naples, Italy, and other bases around the globe, prior to his honorable discharge. He most recently was working as the manager of a local Seattle lumber yard. Survivors include his wife, Lesa Olsen of Seattle; his mother, Marie Bradbury of Brandon; three brothers, Mark Olsen of Lebanon, Tennessee, James Olsen of Brandon and Edward Olsen of Puerto Rico; several nieces and nephews. The private graveside service will be held at a later date in Seattle.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.