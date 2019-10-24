Thomas R. "Bob" Phillips BENSON — Thomas Robert “Bob” Phillips, of Benson, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 61. Bob graduated Fair Haven Union High School in 1976, and lived on the family farm in Benson. He was a lifelong sports fan. He became an unvarying and avid supporter of his daughter Hannah’s sports teams, attending every game she played throughout school and later, her games as a coach. He cared deeply about the family farm. He enjoyed hunting, walking and photographing the land. He shared these pictures, along with pictures of family and school days, with a large community on Facebook. He also enjoyed taking the scenic route and driving Vermont’s back roads. He is remembered as a conscientious worker at several local farms and businesses. He is survived by his daughter, Hannah Corkum, of Poultney, and his son, Donald Phillips, of Portland, Oregon; his siblings Lois Trenn and Joe, Norma Phillips and David Phillips, of Benson, James Phillips and Theresa, of North Ferrisburgh, John Phillips and Linda, of Monkton; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Percy and Lillian Phillips; and by his brothers Donald and Gary William “Bill” Phillips. He will be missed. A remembrance gathering will be held at the Town Hall in Benson on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 1 p.m.
