Thomas R. Ruby LUDLOW — Thomas R. Ruby, 51, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at his home, surrounded by family. He was born March 16, 1970, the son of Francis and Donna (Barlow) Ruby, in Rutland, and attended Rutland schools. He was a self-employed carpenter in Ludlow and surrounding areas for many years. Mr. Ruby enjoyed metal detecting, gardening and watching sports. He was an avid New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys fan. Survivors include his partner, Donna Wentworth; a son, Tyler Ruby, and granddaughter; three stepdaughters, Ashley, Tessa and Reaghan Bushey; two brothers, Lee and Chris McIntyre; a sister, Beth LaPierre; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and three brothers, Jerry, Bob and Tim. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
