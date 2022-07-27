Thomas Terounzo PITTSFORD — The Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas Terounzo, 80, of Pittsford , who died July 12, 2022 was held at 10:00 on Saturday, July 23 at St Alphonsus Church in Pittsford. Father Maurice Moreau officiated. Stu James was the organist. Readings were presented by Samantha Fox and Sarah Wilson. Gift bearers were Tyler and Eric Laughlin, Emily fox and Gregory Terounzo. Melissa Fox read the eulogy. A reception followed at the family home on Terounzo Road in Pittsford.
