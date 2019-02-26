Thomas W. Brooks BOMOSEEN — Thomas Wayne "Cookie" Brooks, 68, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at his residence. He was born May 23, 1950, in Proctor, the son of Calvin C. and Alice (Hall) Brooks. He graduated in 1968 from Fair Haven Union High School. Mr. Brooks was employed at Ted Brown’s Garage, Hillside Cemetery and Twin State Fruit Co. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, going to car races, and was a member of the Lost Rider. Survivors include his mother, of Castleton; a brother, Randy Brooks, of South Royalton; his caregivers Allison Brooks and Ricky Hall; a niece, several nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a brother, Frederic Brooks, in 2001. The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, where a calling hour begins at 3 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date in Hillside Cemetery in Castleton.
