Thomas W. Patch Jr. RUTLAND — Thomas W. "Tj" Patch Jr., 56, of Rutland died July 22, 2020, in Killington, Vermont He was born Jan. 10, 1964, in Rutland, Vermont, the son of Thomas W. Patch Sr. and Patricia (Powell) Patch. Tj graduated from Rutland High School. He worked at Killington resort for 29 years. In 1988, he married the love of his life, Connie (Washburn) Patch. He loved shooting guns with his sons-in-law, going to work in the summer to see his friends and mowing the golf course, rides through the countryside and just about anywhere the road would take him, and spending time with his family. Tj was such a treasure to everyone around him and would give the shirt off his back if you asked him. Survivors include his wife, Connie Patch of Rutland; his children, Chelsea, son-in-law Bradford, Rebecca, and son-in-law Austin; grandchildren, for whom he held a VERY special place in his heart, Jaxton, Haidyn, Willow and Payton; mother, Patricia Patch; brother, Trevor Patch; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Thomas W. Patch Sr., on Sept. 24, 2009; two brothers, Todd Patch on April 18, 2012, and Timothy Patch on Aug. 26, 2014. Visitation will be at Tossing Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. The family asks that you please dress casually as Tj would hate to have everyone make a fuss over him. If you can wear a mask, it will be appreciated.
