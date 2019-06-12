Thomas W. Powers SOUTH PITTSBURGH, Tenn. — Word has been receivd on June 5, 2019 that Thomas Warren Powers, 62, of South Pittsburgh, Tennessee, has passed away due to an unforeseen medical condition. Survivors include his parents, Wendall and Cecily Powers of Rutland; daughter Lauren Gardner (Kevin) of Greenville, S.C.; sons Warren Powers (Renee Peters) of Simpsonville, S.C., John Paul Powers (Emily) of Greenville, S.C.; brother David Powers (Peggy); sisters Sara Magro (David) and Mary Jane McCormack (Brad) all of Rutland; Aunt Claire Houghton of Charlotte, Vermont; grandchildren Kristina, Ricky, David and Emma; several nieces, nephews and cousins. A private memorial service will be held in Rutland at a later date with burial at the family plot in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangement are under the Tossing Funeral Home.
