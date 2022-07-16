Thomas W. Terounzo PITTFORD — Thomas Willian Terounzo, 80 of Pittsford, died early Tuesday morning, July 12, 2022, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a long illness. He was born In Proctor Hospital on April 24, 1942, to William and Elizabeth (Greeno) Terounzo. He lived in Pittsford his entire life and attended Pittsford High School. In November 0f 1963, he married his wife of 58 years, Emogene (Cox) Terounzo. Together they raised three children, Melissa Fox (John), Sandra Laughlin (Daren), and Thomas Jr, all of Pittsford. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by five grandchildren, Samantha Fox of Pittsford and Bennington, Emily Fox of Pittsford, Tyler Laughlin (Lexi Rosen) of Brandon, Eric Laughlin and Gregory Terounzo of Pittsford along with his grand dog Zoey. He was predeceased by his parents, his sisters Helen Pelkey, Dorothy Churchill, and Frances Pelkey, all of Pittsford, Mary Thayer of Hudson Falls, NY, and brother Edward Terounzo of Rutland. He worked as a carpenter for several years and 20 years for Overhead Doors of Rutland. The last 17 years he worked as a custodian and crossing guard for St. Alphonsus Church in Pittsford. Tommy was a very special boy to his family, being born in later years he had nieces and nephews that were more like brothers and sisters to him instead of nieces and nephews. They will never forget him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 on Saturday, July 23 at St Alphonsus Church in Pittsford. A reception will follow at the home on Terounzo Road in Pittsford. Donations in his memory may be made to VNA & hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland , VT 05701.
