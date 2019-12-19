Thomas W. "Tom" Doherty MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Thomas Walter "Tom" Doherty, of Middletown Springs, passed away suddenly from a heart attack on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the age of 58. Tom was born April 18, 1961, in Hamden, Connecticut, to Thomas and Betty Doherty. Tom was a proud American and veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Tom was a hard worker and cared deeply for his family. He was at his happiest surrounded by his family, cooking a meal for them, and making them laugh. Tom is survived by his parents; his daughter, Meghan Doherty (Samantha Green); his sister, Theresa Doherty; his brother, Timothy Doherty (Lisa); and his nephew, Shane Doherty. Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Hamden, Connecticut, on Friday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m. with interment directly to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. The family welcomes donations made in Tom’s memory to the Vermont Veterans Fund. Local arrangements were under the care of the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.