Thomasine O'Grady WELLS — Thomasine O’Grady, 86, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center with family at her side, after a brief illness. She was born Nov. 11, 1933, in Norwalk, Connecticut, the daughter of Elmer Finch and Dorothy Loudon. She graduated in 1951 from Norwalk High School class. On July 3, 1954, she married Robert O’Grady in Norwalk. Mrs. O'Grady retired from the food service department at Green Mountain College. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, traveling and especially, shopping. Survivors include her husband of Wells; her children, Patricia Rubino, Robert O’Grady, both of Wells, Karen Beayon of Poultney; her sister, Beverly Grimaldi of Wells; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made for research on NASH, to American Liver Foundation New England Div., 188 Needham St. Suite 240, Newton, MA 02464, with her name in Memo line. Arrangements are by Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
