Thompson Eddy PLYMOUTH — Thompson Eddy, 76, died May 16, 2020. He was born May 13, 1944, in Rutland, the son of Laura (Thompson) and Bernard Heald Eddy, and grew up in Woodstock and Proctorsville. He graduated from the University of Vermont (BA '66) and the University of Oklahoma Medical Center (MPH '69). Mr. Eddy worked throughout the United States as a health care strategic planner and systems consultant. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Woodstock.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.