Tim Kennedy CLARENDON — Tim Kennedy, 63, of Clarendon, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, with his wife by his side. He was born April 16, 1958, in Rutland, the son of William and Elsie (Munson) Kennedy. He graduated from Mill River Union High School in 1976. He served in the National Guard for six years after high school. Tim married Cindy Chapin in 1993. He was the joy of Cindy’s life. He had been employed by the Town of Clarendon on the road crew for the past 15 years. He also processed and sold firewood. He enjoyed participating in demolition derbies, hunting and fishing. Tim was well-known for his sense of humor and liked long rides and socializing. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Cindy; his brothers, Linnie and Tracy (Alana), of Wallingford; and many nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Charlene Audy. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 30, at the Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, in the Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Boston Children’s Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115.
