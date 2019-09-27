Timothy A. Zettle LONDONDERRY — Timothy A. Zettle, a resident of Londonderry, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family. Tim was born in Indiana, PA, on Sept. 24, 1963, the son of the late William Zettle Sr. and Dorothy (Roth) Buterbaugh. He attended United High School in Armagh, PA, and attended DeVry University for Technology & Electronics. Tim worked in maintenance for many years, and at Okemo Mountain Resort in Ludlow for approximately seven years. Tim loved snowboarding, hiking, camping and going to the beach. He was a self-taught carpenter and could build just about anything, including his home in Brush Valley, PA, along with total renovation of his home in Londonderry. He was a huge Pittsburgh sports fan, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers football team. He loved his three dogs and cherished times spent with his family. Tim is survived by his wife, Brenda Zettle, whom he began dating in 1999 and married Oct. 21, 2006, in Blairsville, PA; daughters Monica Reed, of Denver, CO, and Heather Reed, of Johnstown, PA; his grandchildren Kaden and Alexis; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, William Zettle Jr. A celebration of Tim's life will be held at The Roundhouse at Jackson-Gore at Okemo Mountain Resort on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. There are no visiting hours at the funeral home. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Tim's memory may be made to the family by searching "Tim Zettle Memorial Fund" on the GoFundMe website or by visiting this link: (https://www.gofundme.com/f/tim-zettle-memorial-fund). To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester Center.
