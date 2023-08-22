Timothy Abare CLARENDON — Timothy Abare, 34, of Clarendon, died Thursday August 17, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Rutland on January 18, 1989, the son of Derrick and Melanie (Vandenburgh) Abare. He graduated from Otter valley Union High School in 2007. Tim liked football, hiking and playing on his PS5. He is survived by his father and stepmother Derrick and Deb Abare, mother and stepfather Melanie and David Stone, stepbrother Dana Atwood, stepsisters Melissa Atwood, Nicole Stone and Christina Stone, half-brother Kyle Stone and half-sister Katlyn Stone and his best friend Zach Cavacas. He was predeceased by his sister Tiffany Abare in 2000. Friends may call from 4 to 6PM on Wednesday, August 23,2023 at the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. In Lieu of flowers monetary donations may be made to Aldous Funeral Home in Tim's name.
