Timothy C. Doran WEST CASTLETON — Timothy Charles Doran, 60, of West Castleton, passed away on May 3, 2022, at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, with his loving wife by his side. He was born on Nov. 29, 1961, in Rutland, the son of Edward J. and Nancy (Villemaire) Doran. He was a graduate of Fair Haven Union High School class of 1979. He married the love of his life, Bonnie Mabel, on June 9, 1984, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fair Haven. Mr. Doran was a talented, self-employed, building contractor in the area who put his love into everything he did, learning the trade from his father. He was a devout Catholic, a member of Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church, and attended seasonally St. Matthew's Chapel where he fondly had been the caretaker for many years. Timothy had a passion for bass fishing and was in many team competitions with his wife. He was a member of the Rutland County Bass Masters Association, Northeast Team Bass Trail and former Foxwood Bass Challenge Tour. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Timothy. He was an exceptional soccer player in his younger years, enjoyed tranquility with quiet solitudes of peaceful settings while singing his favorite hymns, enjoyed hunting, golf, ballroom dancing, vacationing to beautiful islands, and traveling on scenic back county roads. Survivors include his loving wife, Bonnie; five sisters, Coreen (Jim) Herrick, of Concord, New Hampshire, Susan Doran, of Ormond Beach, Florida, Lori (Kurt) Hesch, of Groton, Connecticut, Mary Doran, of Daytona Beach, Florida, and Joan (Kerry) Csizmesia, of Uncasville, Connecticut; six brothers, James Doran, of Castleton, Edward J. Doran Jr., of Castleton, William Doran (Joann Higgins), of Castleton, Joseph Doran (Linda), of Castleton, Thomas Doran (Karen), of Castleton, and Michael Doran Sr. (Tammy), of Benson; and many well-loved nieces, nephews, cousins, beloved customers and longtime friends. He was predeceased by his beloved parents; an infant sister, Irene; two adored nephews, Derek Doran and Nathan Herrick; sister-in-law Suzanne and his mother-in-law who loved him dearly. A Mass of Christian Burial service will be celebrated Monday, May 9, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Roman Catholic Church in Fair Haven. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fair Haven. A celebration of his precious life reception will follow. Per Timothy’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, Vermont.
