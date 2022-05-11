Timothy C. Doran WEST CASTLETON — The funeral Mass for Timothy Charles Doran, 60, who died May 3, 2022, was celebrated Monday, May 9, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Roman Catholic Church in Fair Haven. Concelebrants were Fr. Deniskingsley Nwagwu, the Rev. Steven Scarmozzino, pastor, and the Rev. Kevin Chalifoux. Organist was Vaughn Watson and vocalists were Olivia Boughton and Christian Doran. A eulogy was by Joan Csizmesia. Burial followed in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fair Haven. A reception took place at Edward F. Kehoe Conservation Camp. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
