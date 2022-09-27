Timothy C. Hahn RUTLAND — Timothy C. Hahn, 82, of Rutland, died Saturday, September 24, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Washington DC on August 24, 1940, the son of August and Jessie (Sheffield) Hahn. He had been employed as a sign painter for the Killington Ski Area prior to his retirement. Mr. Hahn like to hunt, fish, carve, and in earlier years, make pottery. He is survived by his wife Mary Hahn of Rutland, sons Thomas and Christopher Hahn, both of VA, and a daughter Brenna Hahn of IL. There will be no public services. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
