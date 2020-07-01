Timothy C. Whitcher SPRINGFIELD — Timothy C. Whitcher, 40, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his home. He was born June 25, 1980, in Springfield, Vermont, the son of Paul Dionne and Peggy Whitcher. He was a graduate of Springfield High School and received his associate degree in IT from Parks College and a bachelor's degree in Business from Colorado Technical University. Tim was a recovery coach at the Turning Point in Springfield, a front desk clerk at Best Western Hotel in Springfield and co-owner with Tyler Sterns of CannaVt, a hemp business since 2018. He was very passionate about the medical benefits of CBD and wanted to educate and help people with their medical needs. He enjoyed doing his show, “The Tim Timmy Show,” every week on Wednesday. He was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous. Timmy touched so many lives. He was humorous, had a heart of gold and was very giving and loving. “Do the next right thing, and the next right thing will happen.” -Tim Timmy He is survived by his father, Paul Dionne and wife Cheryl of Springfield; his mother, Peggy Whitcher of New Hampshire; his sister, Tracy Trzesiara and husband Jan of Ludlow, Vermont; his brother, Lewis E. Bond IV, and his nephew, Lewis E. Bond V, both of New Hampshire; two nieces, Karissa Trzesiara and Alina Bond; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and many, many friends. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Dionne residence, 381 Brook Road, Springfield. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vermont, is assisting with arrangements.
