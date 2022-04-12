Timothy G. Beauregard BRANDON — Timothy Gary Beauregard, 59, died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Massachusetts. He was born Jan. 26, 1963, in Middlebury, the son of Henry and Barbara (Senecal) Beauregard. He graduated in 1981 from Otter Valley Union High School. Mr. Beauregard first worked at Ames Department Store in Rutland and later, at Qualitad for several years, at the Vermont Tubbs assembly department until it closed, and then at Walmart in Rutland. He was a member at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon. He enjoyed horses, horseback riding, music and movies. Survivors include his parents, of Brandon; a sister, Cheryl Nicklaw, of Leicester; and a nephew. Private graveside service will be at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 38 Carver St., Brandon, VT; or Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
