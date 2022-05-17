Timothy G. Beauregard BRANDON — A private burial for Timothy Gary Beauregard, 59, who died April 9, 2022, was held Saturday, May 14, in St. Mary's Cemetery in Brandon. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor at Our Lady of Good Help Catholic Church, officiated. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
