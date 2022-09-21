Timothy G. Lenfest RUTLAND — Timothy G. Lenfest, age 70, sadly passed away on September 16, 2022, following a brief illness. Timothy was a loving, dedicated and fiercely proud father and grandfather who will be deeply missed. Timothy is survived by his daughters; Jessica Lenfest and Chenoa Dall; granddaughters; Ariel Eaton, Alexandra Dall and Hannah Hodge, his siblings; Frank, Brigid, Brian, Kevin and Billy. He was preceded in death by his parents; Roger McDermott Lenfest and Frances (Capeless) Lenfest, and his siblings; Roger, Kathy and Patrick. Honoring Timothy’s request, he will be returned to his favorite location in Ipswich, MA, for a private memorial, at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.