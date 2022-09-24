Timothy H. Hamel RUTLAND — The Hesse-Hamel family invites you to a celebration of life Oct. 1, 2022 for Timothy Hamel who passed away Aug. 14, 2022. The celebration will be held at the Moose Club in Rutland, 1-4pm with a service at 1:30pm. Catered by Avellinos.
