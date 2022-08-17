Timothy H. Hamel RUTLAND — Timothy Hubert Hamel, 66, of Rutland passed away quietly at home on August 14, 2022. He was born in Rutland September 25, 1955. He was a graduate of Rutland High School. Always an entrepreneur, owner, operator of a moving van, later to own his own company “Coast to Coast Van Lines”. Then went on to manage buildings for Holiday Retirement for nine years in MA, NJ, CT, with his wife, before returning to his beloved Vermont. In 2006 he started “Thrifty Shuttle Service” which he enjoyed everyday. Predeceased by his father, Curly (Hubert) Hamel, mother Dorothy Hamel, sister Betsy Mcquisten. Brother-in-law David & Neil Hesse and Bill Rounds. Surviving are his wife, Barbara, step-sons, Martin & Brian Sciolino (Kristen), and step-grandsons, Alex and Dominic Sciolino, brother-in-laws, Denis Hesse and Gary Mcquisten, sister-in-law Melissa Hesse, special cousins, John and Mike Fredette (Peggy), nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.