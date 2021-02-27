Timothy J. Goodell BURLINGTON — Timothy Joel Goodell, 60, formerly of Springfield, died Feb. 23, 2021, at UVM Medical Center in Burlington. He was born Nov. 22. 1960, in Springfield, the son of Joel M. and Judith (Aiken) Goodell. He attended school in Springfield and Vergennes. Mr. Goodell worked in the logging industry when he was younger. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid NASCAR and Jeff Gordon fan.. Survivors include his mother, Judy Matulonis of Springfield; a son, Kenneth Goodell of California; four siblings, Christopher Goodell of Charlottesville, Virginia, Jeffery Goodell, Lourie Wark, both of Ridgeland, South Carolina, Terri-Lynn Stockman of Chester; two granddaughters; a niece and nephew. The graveside service will be at a later date in Williamsville Cemetery in Newfane. Memorial contributions may be made to a Food Bank of one’s choice. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
