Timothy J. McCue RUTLAND — Timothy J. McCue died suddenly at age 69 after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. Tim attended Christ the King School and went on to attend and graduate from Mount St. Joseph Academy. He then pursued his education at Norwich University. After graduating from Norwich, he went on to have a long military career in the active Army and the Army Reserve, obtaining the rank of Lt. Colonel. During his 20 years in the military, he also pursued a teaching career at MSJ which lasted 31 years. Tim was an avid outdoors man. He loved hunting, fishing, skiing and boating. He was a loyal fan of the Mounties and could be seen in the football stands on Saturday afternoons and the basketball stands whenever he could. He loved watching Mountie hockey and soccer - he actually was the first women's soccer coach. He got interested in drama when his niece, Jessica, became a thespian. Tim loved being a biology teacher and encouraged many of his students to pursue a career in medicine or other sciences. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Gerald and Loretta McCue; and his sister, Carol. He is survived by his brother, Gerald McCue of Rutland; his sisters, Rosemary Reilly of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, Eileen Bride of Rutland, and his 'other sister' Mary K. Alexander of Worcester, Massachusetts; as well as his dog, Sydney, whom he dearly loved . Tim was a kind, loving, caring and gentle soul who would do anything for anyone. He was deeply loved by his siblings, his nieces and nephews, his great-nephews and -nieces, his colleagues, his many friends and his neighbors. He will be so missed by us all. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mount St. Joseph Academy in his name.
