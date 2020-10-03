Timothy J. McCue rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Timothy J. McCue, 69, who died Sept. 26, 2020, was held Thursday at Christ the King Church. Officiating was Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor. Concelebrant was Rev. Richard Tinney. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery. Bearers were Martin McDonough, Anthony and Joseph Merchant, Anthony Cirelli, John Peters and Richard Wyman. The eulogy was offered by nephew Gerald McCue and niece Sara Fortier. Military honors were provided by American Legion Post #31 of Rutland. Ronald Fairbanks presented the flag and sounded taps. A reception followed at Southside Steakhouse. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
