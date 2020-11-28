Timothy J. Peer rites PROCTOR — The graveside service for Timothy J. Peer, 41, who died Nov. 20, 2020, was held Friday, Nov. 27, in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. Officiating was Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois. Vocalist was Olivia Boughton. Bearers were Timothy Peer Jr., Bradley Maniery, Travis Bovey, Michael Markowski, Timothy Grace, Tyler Alexander, Jason Clark, Kevin Ammann, Tony Moriglioni and Craig Ghio. A reception followed at Markowski Excavating in Florence. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
