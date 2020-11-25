Timothy J. Peer PROCTOR — Timothy J. Peer, 41, of Proctor, died unexpectedly Friday, Nov 20, 2020. He was born Nov. 15, 1979, the son of Sylvia Longley and the late Raymond J. Peer. Tim was employed by Markowski Excavating for the last 10 years as a laborer/operator and previously as a carpenter for Rick Thompson Carpentry. Tim was an avid hunter and loved to fish. He graduated from Rutland High School, class of 1998. Tim was a devoted father who loved his children, girlfriend, friends and family more than anything. He loved being able to build and fix anything around the house. He took pride in his work. Tim was a perfectionist! Tim is survived by his girlfriend of 23 years, Nicole Robertson, their children, Alexis and Timothy, all of Proctor, Vermont; his brothers, Billy of Proctor, Carl of Rutland; and his mother, Sylvia Longley of Rutland. He was predeceased by his father, Raymond J. Peer, in 1995; his stepfather, Donald Longley whom he was very close with, in 2020; and an infant brother, John F. Peer, in 1965. Arrangements are with Clifford Funeral Home. Graveside services are Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery in Center Rutland, Vermont. A gathering after the service will be held at Markowski Excavating in Florence, Vermont. Contributions in Tim's memory may be made to his children’s education fund, C/O Nicole Robertson, 16 Whites Crossing, Florence, VT 05744.
